North Central Missouri College introduces Peer Educator services

Starting this spring semester, North Central Missouri College will participate in the Missouri Department of Higher Education Peer Counselor Pilot Program to provide additional services for students to aid in their success. Three students, Vivian Allen, Spickard, MO, Taylor McQueen, Stanberry, MO, and Russell Neeley, Brookfield, MO have been selected as NCMC’s Peer Educators.

“We have three great students, each with unique backgrounds, working as Peer Educators,” said Sarah Williamson, Associate Director of Financial Aid. “My hope is that students will feel comfortable reaching out to their peers and take advantage of the services being offered. These students have a strong knowledge of NCMC, and will be a great benefit to our campus.”

NCMC Peer Educators will help students in a variety of areas including academic success, financial navigation, and personal success. Students at any time can make an appointment, or email a Peer Educator their questions.

For more information about NCMC’s Peer Educator program, or to reach a Peer Educator, contact Sarah Williamson at 660-359-3948 x1417.