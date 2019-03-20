North Central Missouri College announces scholarship deadline

North Central Missouri College Development Office announces a scholarship application deadline of April 1st.

The 2019-2020 NCMC scholarship application can be found on the NCMC website. All students planning to attend NCMC in the fall as a full-time student are strongly encouraged to apply. “One application can put a student in the running for many different scholarships” indicated Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “The NCMC Foundation will hand out over $200,000 during the upcoming academic year alone and that does not include the additional institutional scholarships that NCMC has to offer.”

Applications must be postmarked by April 1, 2019. Questions regarding the NCMC scholarship application process are encouraged to contact the NCMC Financial Aid Office at 660-359-3948 ext. 1513 or the Development office at ext. 1403.