Audio: Missouri cattle operation granted permit to expand, but legal matter delays construction

A western Missouri concentrated animal feeding operation has been granted a permit to expand, but a legal matter is preventing expansion just yet.

On Friday, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources granted a permit to Valley Oaks Real Estate in Lone Jack to expand to nearly 7,000 beef cattle, but the operation is under a court order requiring fewer than 999 animals. The CAFO’s expansion proposal has come under heavy resistance from some neighbors, and from Powell Gardens located close to the operation. There are other neighbors who support the expansion because of local demand for corn.

The state’s no-discharge permit is the most restrictive effluent limitation the department can require, which it says protects water quality. Opponents have until April 15 to appeal the granting of the permit.