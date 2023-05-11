North Central Missouri Business Facilitation to host Small business expo in Cameron on May 23rd

Local News May 11, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Small Business Expo News Graphic
A small business expo will be held in Cameron on May 23rd.

The North Central Missouri Business Facilitation will host the event at the Cameron Regional YMCA from 10 am to 2 pm. The expo will be held in partnership with the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Stockyard, and a Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation grant.

Breakout sessions will cover topics related to small businesses. Those include financing a start-up or business expansion, building a brand presence on social media, business transition planning, legal issues in business, and grants for tech businesses.

Seth Slayden from Siemens Elliott Creedy and Lyle PC will be the lunch keynote speaker. He will discuss business considerations as a result of recreational marijuana legalization.

Christine Zika with the Missouri Technology Corporation will also discuss entrepreneurship ecosystem building.

The cost to attend is $20 per person. That includes lunch, networking, and business support.

Questions about the small business expo on May 23rd should be directed to Facilitator Jackie Spainhower at 816-752-8662. Questions can also be sent to [email protected].

Jennifer Thies

