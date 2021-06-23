North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club to host “Field Day” in Trenton

Local News June 23, 2021June 23, 2021 KTTN News
Amateur Radio Field Day 2021
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club will host a “Field D”ay in Trenton on June 26th.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to the public portion of the event at Moberly Park at 1 o’clock.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs says Amateur Radio Field Day is a national contest and emergency drill. Radio operators from North America will set up temporary locations to simulate conditions similar to those following a disaster. Some groups will use emergency power systems.

For more information, visit the National Association for Amateur Radio website.

Post Views: 37
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.