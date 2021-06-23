North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club to host “Field Day” in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club will host a “Field D”ay in Trenton on June 26th.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to the public portion of the event at Moberly Park at 1 o’clock.

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs says Amateur Radio Field Day is a national contest and emergency drill. Radio operators from North America will set up temporary locations to simulate conditions similar to those following a disaster. Some groups will use emergency power systems.

For more information, visit the National Association for Amateur Radio website.

Related