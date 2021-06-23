Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in prison, without parole, for illegal firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri, man who led police officers on a chase in a stolen car, causing a collision with another vehicle, was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.

Cameron D. Smith, 25, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Jan. 27, 2021, Smith pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cameron admitted that he was in possession of a Hi-Point 9mm semi-automatic handgun on March 21, 2020.

Police officers saw Smith driving a stolen Ford Mustang at the intersection of 23rd Street and Hardesty Avenue on March 21, 2020. Officers followed the vehicle while stop sticks were set up ahead of the vehicle. When officers activated their emergency lights and siren, Smith refused to pull over and instead accelerated away. Smith made a sharp left turn in an effort to avoid the stop sticks, and in doing so, became involved in a collision with another vehicle at Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue.

The Mustang was damaged in the collision but Smith continued the pursuit. Eventually, Smith abandoned the vehicle in the middle of the road and fled on foot. As he got out of the car, officers saw a pistol in his hand. An officer chased Smith on foot, losing sight of him for a moment behind a fence. When the officer made his way around the fence, he saw that Smith had stopped running and was standing with his empty hands in the air. Smith refused to comply with orders to get on the ground, so the officer took Smith to the ground. Smith continued to resist arrest by refusing to place his hands behind his back. More officers arrived and assisted in placing Smith into custody.

Officers searched the area and found the loaded handgun in the area where Smith was arrested.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Smith was on state probation at the time of the federal offense for an armed robbery conviction. Smith also has prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle and property damage.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Marquez. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

