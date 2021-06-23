Court news for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Among the cases dispensed with on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court include 19-year-old Alejandro Bruno Cuevas of Paola, Kansas, who plead guilty on two misdemeanor counts and had a felony drug charge dismissed by the prosecution.

Cuevas entered pleas to possession of liquor by a minor and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. On a plea agreement, Judge Steve Hudson suspended imposition of a sentence and placed Cuevas on six months probation. He’s to donate 50 hours of community service time by the end of this year; successfully complete the adolescent diversified education program of North Missouri Court Services or an equivalent program; donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs. Cuevas was arrested Saturday by Trenton Police.

Roeland Park, Kansas resident Casey Jay Johnson pled guilty to misdemeanor marijuana possession and was fined $300 and operating a vehicle with brakes not in good working order, which resulted in a $200 fine. Johnson was ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay court costs. He was arrested by the Highway Patrol on May 19th.

Rural Trenton resident Kevin Eric Ewing pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana on May 15th. Ewing was fined $300, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement fund, and pay court costs. There was a $10 fine on a seat belt violation.

