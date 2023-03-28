Ninth Circuit Juvenile Office to sponsor program on student safety in Marceline

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An adults-only presentation on student safety will be held at the Marceline High School auditorium. The Ninth Circuit Juvenile Office will sponsor the program on April 5th. Doors will open at 5:30 pm with the program starting at 6 pm.

The program will educate adults about the dangers of social media for students in an effort to keep children safe. Attendees will be allowed to engage with the BeAlert Strategy, the Stop Trafficking app, and the top 10 practical steps for adults to keep students safer.

BeAlert is the awareness and prevention strategy of the Stop Trafficking Project to end domestic minor sex trafficking before it starts by disrupting the exploitation of vulnerability.

More information on the April 5th presentation at the Marceline High School is available by contacting Chief Juvenile Officer Shaunna Stallo at 660-895-5022.

