Interstate 35 pavement repairs to begin in Daviess County

A pavement repair project is expected to begin on Interstate 35 in Daviess County on Thursday, April 13.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Interstate Improvements, Inc. to complete the project on north and southbound I-35 from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68). Crews will be working to repair sections of concrete along the interstate. The project is anticipated to be completed by mid-June.

During construction, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane around the clock in various locations. An 11.9-foot width restriction will be in place for all project work zones.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.