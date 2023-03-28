Colorado woman injured in crash on Highway 136, southwest of Mount Moriah

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Colorado woman sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck in which she was a passenger struck another pickup truck one-mile southwest of Mount Moriah on Tuesday morning, March 28th.

An ambulance transported 45-year-old Geralyn Cole of Denver, Colorado to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Jimmie Cole of Denver, Colorado, or the driver of the other truck, 52-year-old Randall Giles of Ridgeway.

The Cole pickup was following the other pickup while traveling on westbound Highway 136. The Giles truck attempted to make a left turn onto East 290th Street, approximately one-mile southwest of Mount Moriah, and the Cole truck allegedly attempted to pass it.

The front passenger’s side of the Cole truck struck the front driver’s side of the Giles truck. The Giles pickup came to rest in the road on its wheels, and the other pickup came to rest on the west side of the road.

Both vehicles were totaled and all occupants wore seat belts.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

