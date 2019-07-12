Newtown-Harris Board of Education tackles multiple agenda items at Thursday meeting

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved several employee positions Thursday evening.

Rachael Spence was approved as the 2019-2020 district drug testing coordinator. Superintendent Lucas McKinnis will be the Title 9 district compliance coordinator.

Part-time positions were also approved, including substitute bus drivers, custodians, and kitchen and teaching positions.

The board approved a dairy bid from Anderson-Erickson for next school year as well as district policies regarding medical marijuana, a drug-free workplace, and the food service program.

Other items approved included FFA trips to Macon for the Battle of the Chapters and to Sedalia for the State Fair, the Missouri Course Access Program for math instruction for select upper math classes, the Missouri Association of Rural Educators for district membership and policies, and the Special Education Core Assurance Plan and District 504 Plan.

The tax rate hearing for Newtown-Harris was set for the night of August 12th at 7 o’clock. McKinnis said the district will discuss its assessed valuation after it has been completed. The district is waiting for it to clear the local boards of equalization.

The school audit will be July 29th, teachers will report to the school August 19th, and students will report August 21st.

McKinnis reported the summer crew cut the hedges, scrubbed the outside of the gym, cleaned gutters and floors, fixed cafeteria tables, made bookshelves, and painted.