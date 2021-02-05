More than 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be available at clinic in Kirksville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More than 2,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available by appointment to Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 during a regional mass vaccination drive-through clinic in Kirksville.

The Adair County Health Department will work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri National Guard, other health departments, and other health care providers at the clinic at the Northeast Missouri Fairgrounds on February 10th.

Participants should be prepared to register for a second dose, which will be available to them in early March.

Residents can register for the clinic using a link on the Adair County Health Department’s Facebook page or click this link. Friends and family of the target groups are encouraged to help with registration and transportation to Wednesday’s event.

Residents who do not have internet access can call the Adair County Health Department for assistance at 660-665-8491, 730-6100, or 730-6200.

Related