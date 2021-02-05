Four injured in crash just south of Trenton on Highway 65; Two life-flighted to Liberty Hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 140 Shares

Four people were injured, two of them seriously, in a crash at the south edge of Trenton Thursday night on Highway 65. The accident location is within the Trenton city limits, one mile south of Highway 6.

A Princeton man and a Trenton woman, in separate vehicles, were initially taken to Wright Memorial Hospital then flown by medical helicopter to Liberty Hospital.

Serious injuries were reported for 29-year-old Daniel Burch of Princeton who was driving a northbound sports utility vehicle. Also with serious injuries was a passenger in a southbound SUV, 25-year-old Courtney Weyer of Trenton. That vehicle was driven by 20-year-old Madison Searcy of Trenton. A second passenger was 19-year-old Noah Lewis also of Trenton. Both Searcy and Lewis received minor injuries and were taken to Wright Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle Searcy was driving was on cruise control when it struck black ice, began to slide, went out of control, and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with the oncoming vehicle driven by Burch. Both SUV’s came to rest upright with Burch’s partially in the southbound lane and Searcy’s off the east side of Highway 65.

Both vehicles were demolished in the wreck at 7:35 Thursday night.

Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Trenton Police Department, Trenton Fire and Rescue, Trenton Rural Fire Protection District, as well as Grundy and Mercer County ambulances.

