MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of November 9, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of November 9 – 15.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Routes 71 and 169, U.S. Business Route 71, Routes 48, B, H, and T – Pothole patching, Nov. 9 – 10 and 12 – 13

Route T – Drainage work at Hillview Drive, Nov. 10

Route DD – Drainage work south of West Park Avenue, Nov. 12

Atchison County

Routes B, C, T, and CC – Pothole patching, Nov. 9 – 10 and 12 – 13

Buchanan County

I-29 – Rumble strip installation southbound only at the Pigeon Creek Bridge near mile marker 39.6 through mid-November.

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Shoulder work as part of a resurfacing project from Route FF to I-29 (Exit 50). The contractor plans to have all work complete by Nov. 10.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65 through mid-December.

U.S. Route 24 – Flood repair from the Moss Creek Bridge to the Missouri River Bridge through mid-November. The shoulders in this section will be closed for the duration of the project. Temporary signals will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Chariton County

Route 11 – Shoulder work from Route E to U.S. Route 24, Nov. 9 – 10 and 12 – 13

Clinton County

I-35 – Column protection work at Route BB and Grand Avenue (mile markers 52-54) through early December. Lane closures will remain up around-the-clock.

I-35 – Drainage work northbound from Route 116 to U.S. Route 69, Nov. 9 – 13. There will be intermittent lane closures that will remain up around-the-clock.

Daviess County

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 170th Street to Key Avenue, Nov. 10, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Lilac Avenue to 185th Street, Nov. 12, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route DD – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Kodiak Road to Nickel Avenue, Nov. 13, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route P – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route K, Nov. 9 – 10

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Nov. 12 – 13

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through late November.

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert repair at Patton Road, Nov. 12 – 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Entrance to Patton Road will not be permitted while work is ongoing.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement at multiple locations from Route M to U.S. Route 69, Nov. 9 – 13. There will be intermittent lane closures that will remain up around-the-clock.

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around-the-clock in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through early December. There is an 11.5-foot width restriction in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through early December. The bridge is scheduled to CLOSE for the second of two scheduled bridge deck pours Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. The closure will continue through Sunday, Nov. 12 at noon, and once reopened, will again have a 10-foot width restriction in place. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair in preparation for a resurfacing project through spring 2021. Single-lane closures around the repair sites could remain up around the clock, in order to allow the pavement to cure. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud and Big Slough Creek bridges, east of Route AB. The project is expected to continue through early December. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

U.S. Route 71 – Culvert repair south of Route A, Nov. 10

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek.

