Hedrick Medical Center to move COVID-19 testing site

Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe will move its COVID-19 drive through testing site to a new location to accommodate anticipated winter weather. \

The site at the former Washington Street Food and Drink of Chillicothe will close the afternoon of November 12th at 2 o’clock. Testing at the American Legion Building at 1400 Washington Street in Chillicothe will begin the morning of November 13th at 8:30.

Hedrick Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber says the American Legion Building will provide patients with an overhang to pull under, which will provide patients and staff cover if there is inclement weather.

The testing site’s hours will remain the same, operating weekdays from 8:30 to 2 o’clock. The drive through COVID-19 testing is available to regional residents who meet testing criteria and have an order from a health care provider before arriving at the testing site.

