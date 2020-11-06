Livingston County Sheriff’s Department checks sex offender to ensure compliance of “Halloween Law”

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports his office checked area registered sex offenders on Halloween and found a few violations of what he called the “Halloween Law.”

A Missouri statute says sex offenders are required to avoid Halloween-related contact with children, remain inside their residences from 5 o’clock to 10:30 unless required to be somewhere else for just cause, post a sign stating “No candy or treats at this residence,” and leave outside residential lighting off after 5 o’clock.

Cox says reports will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney on sex offenders in violation of the “Halloween Law” and were warned as recently as last year.

The sheriff’s office usually works on educating those with minor violations, such as forgetting to put up their signs, but have lights off, not answering the door for children, and not associating with other Halloween activities. Any offender who serves candy or has contact with children on Halloween would be cited, but Cox notes officers have not found that issue.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares