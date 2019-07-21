MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of July, 22, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of July 22 – 28.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Route H – Drainage work at U.S. Route 59, July 23

Route C – Drainage work just north of County Road 180, July 24

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway.

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

Route N – Pothole patching from Route 46 to the Holt County line, July 22 – 26

Route F – Pothole patching, July 22 – 26

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED at the northbound ramp to U.S. Route 36 for bridge joint repairs through August.

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED at the westbound ramp to I-229 southbound for bridge joint repairs through August.

Route H – CLOSED for flooding recovery efforts from Route FF to just east of the Platte River Bridge, July 22, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 371 – Pavement repair from Barnett Road to the Platte County line, July 23 – 26

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route HH, July 22 – 26

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late August

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Chariton County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, July 22 – 25. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 129 – Scrub seal project from the Macon County line to Route W near Salisbury, July 23 – 25. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route TT – Pothole patching, July 23

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 139 to Route 11, July 25 – 26

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September.

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through July.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from I-35 to 185th Street, July 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, July 22 – 26. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 110th Street to 140th Street, July 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice at the Grand River bridge due to damage from flooding.

Grundy County

Route A – Pothole patching, July 22 – 26

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from Route 118 to U.S. Route 59, July 22 – 26

Linn County

Route 130 – Pothole patching, July 22

Route M – Scrub seal project from Route O (Sullivan County) to the north city limits of Brookfield, July 22 – 23. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route WW – Scrub seal project from the Linn County line to the city limits of Marceline, July 22 – 25. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route TT – Pothole patching, July 24

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to County Road 228, July 22 – 26. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136

Route JJ – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the West Honey Creek Bridge, July 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route JJ – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the East Honey Creek Bridge, July 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Sandy Creek Bridge, July 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route D – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the West Muddy Creek Bridge, July 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route M – Pothole patching, July 22

Route 46 – CLOSED for resurfacing in one block segments between Main Street and Icon Road in Maryville, July 22 – 26, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Side streets will remain open. Only one segment will be closed at a time.

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, July 22 – 26. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. A temporary traffic signal will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route AH – Pothole patching from Route M to Route VV, July 23

Route J – Pothole patching from Route M to U.S. Route 136, July 24

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route O, July 25

Route E – Pothole patching from just north of Route 246 to the city limits of Sheridan and from Route 246 to the city limits of Hopkins, July 26

Putnam County

Route Y – Pothole patching, July 22 – 24

Route M – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Medicine Creek Bridge, July 24, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route YY – Pothole patching, July 24 – 26

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is completed in September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route M – Scrub seal project from Route O to the north city limits of Brookfield (Linn County), July 22 – 23. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), July 22 – 26

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching and sealing various locations north of the Route 46 junction, July 22 – 23

Route F – Pothole patching, July 24 – 25

Route Z – Pothole patching, July 26