Route 41 now open in Carroll County, Highway 65 south of Carrollton remains closed

One more route in Carroll County was able to open today, with restrictions. Route 41 to Miami opened but to one lane only. Traffic signals are in place to direct traffic.

Earlier this week, it was thought that the road would stay closed until repairs could be made by a contractor, but after further assessment and some monumental efforts by crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation, partial mobility has been restored on the route. Further work by a contractor will be necessary, though. The road could remain open to only one lane until the contractor work is completed. If the Missouri River rises again, the road could be closed with little or no notice. We will do our best to keep the public informed, but flooding conditions can change rapidly.

U.S. Route 65 south of Carrollton remains closed with water over the roadway. Floodwater remains so high that damage to the road surface and the roadbed are not yet exposed and no assessments can be made. Crews continue to monitor water levels and are making repairs and clearing debris as they are able, but many parts of U.S. Route 65 are still inaccessible due to high water.

While prolonged closures are a burden on many, for your own safety and the safety of those who may follow you, do not move barricades. Barricades are in place for your protection. As soon as the roadway is safe for motorists, we will remove all barricades.