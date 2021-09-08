Missouri woman sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole for meth conspiracy

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri woman was sentenced in federal court for her role in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine.

Cassidy R. Clayton, 25, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 31, 2019, Clayton pleaded guilty to participating in the drug-trafficking conspiracy from Nov. 22, 2016, to Sept. 26, 2018. Clayton also pleaded guilty to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy.

Clayton admitted she received methamphetamine directly from co-defendant Cheyenne W. Conn, 45, of Everton, Mo. Conn transported approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine per week by vehicle from California to the Springfield area. He then distributed the methamphetamine to other dealers in the conspiracy, including Clayton, who in turn distributed methamphetamine to other dealers.

Clayton admitted that she received methamphetamine on 10 occasions. On three of those occasions, she received a quarter pound, and the other times, she received less than four ounces. Clayton was arrested when she arrived at the location where law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant on Sept. 22, 2017. Inside Clayton’s purse, officers found .25 grams of methamphetamine inside a plastic bag, a glass methamphetamine pipe, three syringes loaded with an off-white liquid, and a loaded Kahr .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Clayton is the fourth defendant to be sentenced in this case. Jeremy A. Ingram, 42, Laurie B. Holmes, 39, and Lonnie J. Tinker, 36, all of Springfield, were sentenced on Aug. 5, 2021. Ingram was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole. Holmes was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Tinker was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Conn is among nine defendants who have pleaded guilty in this case and await sentencing: Larry E Stapp, 42, Tresha R. Ahart, 31, and Megan L McNary, 27, all of Springfield; Ginger L. Huerta, also known as Ginger L. Gray, 41, of Halfway, Mo.; Lloyd R. Bradley, 44, of Fordland, Mo.; Shelby R. Maupin, 32, of Ozark, Mo.; and Summerlee M. Barnett, also known as Summerlee M. Lacount, 35, of Salem, Mo.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Sarff. It was investigated by IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Dade County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, and the Oldham County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department.

