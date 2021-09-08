Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Oregon County, located in south-central Missouri. The report, which made recommendations to improve the efficiency of several county offices, gave a rating of “good.”

“By implementing the recommendations of an audit, local governments can be more efficient and effective with taxpayer dollars,” Auditor Galloway said. “I encourage Oregon County officials to put in place our recommendations in order to benefit county residents.”

The audit found the Sheriff has not adequately segregated accounting duties or performed adequate supervisory reviews of detailed accounting and bank records. The office manager does not always perform timely reconciliations of the bank account. In addition, the Sheriff’s office does not charge, collect or remit sales taxes on phone cards and e-cigarettes sold to inmates, as required.

The audit also found controls and procedures in the Prosecuting Attorney’s office need improvement; annual settlements and status reports are not always filed timely by the Public Administrator; some offices need better electronic security controls; the county needs better procedures to ensure compliance with the Sunshine Law, and the County Commission should develop written policies on electronic communication.

A copy of the audit can be found here.

