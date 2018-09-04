Missouri U.S. Senators gear up for vote on SCOTUS nominee

Missouri’s U.S. Senators are gearing up for a vote on the president’s Supreme Court nominee.

Alisa Nelson with Missourinet files this report.

Missourians are expected to learn this week how U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt will vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court pick. The U.S. Senate is set to begin confirmation proceedings today for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Missouri Republican Roy Blunt is likely to support Kavanaugh. McCaskill, a Democrat who faces a tight re-election bid in November, has not disclosed her position.

In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals judge was chosen by Trump. Kavanaugh served as deputy White House counsel and staff secretary under former President George W. Bush.

The Trump administration has released more than 400,000 documents from Kavanaugh’s work, but Democrats are condemning Trump for not handing over all related paperwork.