(Missourinet) – Missouri has about 16,000 known sinkholes. Fletcher Bone with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources says they can be found statewide but are prevalent in certain parts of the state.

Bone says sinkhole reports often increase during certain times of the year.

He says the size of sinkholes can vary dramatically, from six inches in diameter to several acres wide. Tennessee has more than 54,000 sinkholes and Florida has about 12,000.