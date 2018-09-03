Chillicothe Police Department activity report shows a small part of what officers deal with daily

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves street for a report of stealing. Heather Dawn Mammen was arrested for stealing from a business and released with a Municipal citation to appear in court.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Webster for a scam report. The victim reported that she had been a part of an elaborate scam to give money away. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

Officers responded to the area of Washington Street and Webster Street for an accident. Bruce Stone Lineberry was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and given several municipal citations with a court date and released to a sober driver.

An officer responded to the 600 block of Webster Street for a warrant arrest. John Leslie Courtney had turned himself into police for an outstanding Livingston County Warrant. Courtney posted bond and received a new court appearance date.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Cowgill for suspicious activity. Officers checked a residence where a dog was excessively barking. Neighbors stated the dog has never done that and they were concerned someone maybe in the house that shouldn’t be. Officers checked the residents and did not find anything out of place.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Henry for a possible disturbance. Upon arrival, several subjects seem to be visibly upset. Contacted was made with the owner of the business who stated there had been a small argument but that the subject involved had been asked to leave the business.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Park lane for a business alarm. Upon arrival officers found it to be a false alarm.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Clay Street for a possible disturbance. Upon officers arrival, they met with a male and female subject arguing over property. Officers were able to get the two subjects to come to an agreement over the property.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Thompson Drive for a residential alarm. Upon officers arrival, they made contact with the homeowner and found the alarm to be false.

Officers responded to the 500 block of South Washington Street for a business alarm. Upon arrival officers found the alarm to be false.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Grandview for a possible stealing that may have occurred. Upon officers arrival, it was determined that the residence had been burglarized and several items were stolen from the home. The investigation is on-going in this case.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Locust for a civil property dispute. Upon arrival, officers were able to get the two subjects involved to come to an agreement over the property.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Springhill Road for possible property damage that may have occurred. Upon officers arrival, it was determined a vehicle had caused damage to a fence. Officers located the driver and had her return to the area. The owner of the fence and the driver came to a civil agreement about fixing the fence.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe for someone who was trespassing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a subject who was suffering from a medical condition. He was transported to the Hedrick Medical Center to be evaluated.

Officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Street for a residential alarm. Upon officers arrival, it was determined that the alarm was false.

Officers responded to the 500 block of South Washington Street for a business alarm. Upon officers arrival, it was determined the alarm was false.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Hickory Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two subjects that had been arguing. Officers were able to have the subjects come to an agreement and the subjects had separated for the evening.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Henry Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was determined that a patron had been asked to leave the establishment. The owner of the establishment believed this person had called in a false report.

Officers responded the 100 block of Elm Street for juveniles out after curfew. The juveniles were released to parents.

Officers responded to the 900 block of South Washington for a business alarm. Upon officers arrival, it was determined that the alarm was false.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe for a possible assault. Officers spoke with the subjects guardians and determined it would be handled at a later time. Both subjects had a verbal altercation.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Jackson for a stealing report. The victim stated that someone had stolen several clothing items and a fry cooker from her.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Springhill Road for a stealing report. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated Virel Johnson had stolen her vehicle and was intoxicated. Officer’s located the vehicle and arrested Johnson for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Jail where he was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Officers responded to the corner of 3rd and Cherry Street for a non-injury motor vehicle accident. No one was injured in the crash and officers completed a report.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Clay Street, for a fireworks violation. Subjects were advised of the city ordinance and agreed not to shoot the fireworks.

Officers arrested Jeffery Kenneth Gilgour and Geri Nel Newsome for possession of a control substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.