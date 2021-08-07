Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men on Friday, August 6

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in area counties on August 6, 2021, on several allegations.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jami Barton of Carrollton was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle, failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle, and not wearing a seat belt. Barton was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

The Patrol arrested 56-year-old Ronald Randle of Bedford, Iowa, in Worth County on a misdemeanor warrant from Worth County on driving while revoked. He was also accused of failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle or trailer, owning or operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, not wearing a seat belt, and driving while suspended or revoked. Randle was released to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office on no bond.

