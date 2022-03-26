Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 3 on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol arrested a Grant City man in Worth County on March 26th at 3:41 am on multiple allegations.

An arrest report shows 43-year-old Eric Hunt was accused of driving while intoxicated with alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident involving a hit and run, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. Other allegations included the owner operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driver front seat passenger not wearing a seat belt.

Hunt was taken to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office before he was released.

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two area residents in Sullivan County at the same time March 26th at 2:10 am on drug-related allegations.

Thirty-one-year-old Anthony Dorsey of Milan and 29-year-old Kelsey Ruggles of Unionville were both accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana as a prior offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia as a prior offender.

Dorsey had an Adair County warrant on no seat belt and was accused of not wearing a seat belt.

Ruggles and Dorsey were taken to the Sullivan County Jail before they were released.

