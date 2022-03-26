Crowder State Park seeks volunteers for spring work day on April 9

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Spend the morning outdoors and assist park team members and volunteers at a spring workday from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April. 9. Projects will include litter cleanup, trail work, group camp cleanup, invasive plant control, and more.

Individuals, families, groups, and organizations are encouraged to volunteer. To allow team members to prepare projects, registration is required by April 4. To register or for more information, call the park office at 660-359-6473.

Participants should bring work gloves, insect repellent, and drinking water and wear closed-toe shoes.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Crowder State Park is located west of Trenton off Highway 146.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the Missouri State Parks website. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

