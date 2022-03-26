Chillicothe City Council to consider budget for 2022-2023, bid for farm ground lease and bid for demolition of property

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider ordinances adopting the 2022-2023 budget for the City of Chillicothe and Chillicothe Municipal Utilities and amending the 2021-2022 budget. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on March 28th at 5:30 in the evening.

The council will also consider ordinances that would accept a bid for a farm ground lease agreement, accept a demolition bid for 1016 Cherry Street, and approve an addendum to the demolition contract with Perkins Dozing for 624 Cherry and 615 Vine Street. Other ordinances would approve auditing services with Conrad and Higgins, a supervised work release program agreement with the Chillicothe Correctional Center, and annual service contracts.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council’s meeting on March 28th includes a closed session for employees and/or personnel matters.

