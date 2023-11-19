Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 13 arrests in north Missouri between November 17 and November 19, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 13 arrests across northern Missouri counties between November 17 and November 19, 2023. These incidents highlight a variety of violations ranging from driving while intoxicated to out-of-state felony warrants.

In Chariton County, Alixandra I. Jacobs, a 21-year-old female from Triplett, MO, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. on November 18, 2023. Jacobs faces charges of driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. She was released for treatment due to her injuries in the crash and is currently at the University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.

Linn County saw two arrests on November 18. At 10:44 a.m., Ahmad X. Hall, a 34-year-old male from Fort Lauderdale, FL, was detained for an out-of-state felony warrant. Hall is currently held at Randolph County Jail with no bond. Shortly after, at 11:07 a.m., Kevin D. Robinson, a 36-year-old male from Lauderhill, FL, was also arrested on a similar charge and is being held under the same conditions as Hall.

Later, in Macon County, Andrew J. Robinson, a 20-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was apprehended at 3:14 p.m.. Robinson was charged with minor in possession of alcohol and speeding. He was held at Macon County Jail but has been released.

Thomas J. Dawdy, a 55-year-old male from Bucklin, MO, was arrested in Linn County at 11:11 p.m. Dawdy faces multiple charges including felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked, lack of insurance, and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. He has been released.

In Adair County, at 1:37 a.m. on November 19, Barbara J. Maxymczak, a 48-year-old female from Monmouth, MO, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an Adair County misdemeanor warrant for no seat belt, and speeding. Maxymczak has been released.

Shaylie M. Leeper, a 20-year-old female from Unionville, MO, was arrested in Putnam County at 1:58 a.m. for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. Leeper has been released on summons.

On November 17 at 5:02 p.m. in Andrew County, Robert C. Dykes, a 58-year-old male from St. Louis, MO, was detained for driving while intoxicated. Dykes was held at Andrew County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

In Buchanan County, Scot E. Morrissey, a 34-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. for driving while intoxicated-felony, speeding, and failure to maintain lane. He is being held at Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center for 24 hours.

Nya T. Williams, a 23-year-old female from Kansas City, MO, faced arrest in Harrison County at 8:50 p.m.. Williams was charged with multiple misdemeanors, including failure to secure a child in a child restraint, operating a vehicle without a valid license, displaying motor vehicle plates of another, and speeding. She is held at Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

In Nodaway County, Daniel L. Deshon Jr., a 43-year-old male from Maitland, MO, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. for a misdemeanor warrant related to no insurance. Deshon is bondable at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.

Another arrest in Daviess County involved Jamison A. Adams, a 43-year-old male from Amarillo, TX. Adams was apprehended at 5:52 p.m. for felony DWI, failure to drive in a single lane, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. He is held at Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Finally, Taylor T. Wissel, a 36-year-old male from Clarinda, IA, was detained in Nodaway County at 12:04 a.m. on November 19 for a Dallas County misdemeanor warrant related to unsecured safety glass. Wissel is bondable at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.