21-year-old driver transported to hospital by helicopter after crashing east of Sumner, patrol accuses her of driving while intoxicated

Local News November 18, 2023
In an incident early Saturday morning, a 2016 Chevrolet Impala was involved in an accident on Route E, approximately 2 miles east of Sumner, Missouri. The incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. and resulted in moderate injuries to the driver.

Alixandra I. Jacobs, a 21-year-old woman from Triplett, Missouri, was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet Impala. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. 

Jacobs, who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries. She was attended to by the Chariton County Ambulance and was subsequently transported by Life Flight Eagle to the University of Missouri Hospital for further treatment.

Jacobs was arrested by the Patrol and was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to maintain the right half of the road resulting in a crash.

The Chevrolet Impala suffered total damage and was secured at the roadside following the accident.

