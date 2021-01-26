Missouri State Highway Patrol announces promotion of Richard Stewart to sergeant

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Captain Benjamin C. Jones, director of the Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, announces the following promotion effective February 1, 2021.

Corporal Richard A. Stewart, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, is being promoted to sergeant and will remain in his current position as a full-time recruiter for the Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO, and Troop H, St. Joseph, MO, areas.

Stewart was appointed to the Patrol on March 15, 2000, as a member of the 77th Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop D, Zone 6, Lawrence and Dade counties. He transferred to Zone 11, Jasper County, in July 2005. Stewart transferred to Troop C, Zone 5, Lincoln and Pike counties in April 2006. In July 2007, he returned to Troop D, Zone 11, Jasper County. In January 2017, Stewart transferred to the Recruiting and Community Outreach Division as a full-time recruiter covering the Troop A and Troop H areas.

Sergeant Stewart grew up in Springfield, MO, and graduated from Glendale High School in 1991. He attended Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) in Springfield. Sgt. Stewart and his wife, Heather (Lewallen), have two children.

