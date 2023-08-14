Missouri State Fair officials announce Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrows, Market Bacon

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jackie Clay is the exhibitor of the 2023 Grand Champion Bacon at the Missouri State Fair. She is the daughter of Jimmie and Julie Clay, as well as Lloyd Miller and Kathy Miller-Price. Jackie is from Moberly and is a member of the Paris Patriots 4-H. Jackie’s prize-winning bacon weighed 9.95 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Bacon honor was awarded to Chase Kendrick of Mexico. Chase is the son of Jared and Ashley Kendrick and is a member of the Paris FFA Chapter. His bacon weighed 7.82 pounds.

Renee Conklin, daughter of Russell and Joyce Conklin, is the exhibitor of the 2023 Grand Champion Market Barrow at the Missouri State Fair. Renee is from Hallsville and is a member of the Hallsville FFA Chapter. Renee’s prize-winning barrow weighed 277 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow honor was awarded to Molly Malter of Marshall. She is the daughter of Justin and Rebecca Malter and is a member of the Work to Win 4-H Club. Molly’s barrow weighed 283 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, both Renee and Molly will sell their barrows in two of the 16 lots offered at the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions, and both Jackie and Chase will sell their bacons at the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

