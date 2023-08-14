Americans with Disabilities Act, court ruling, protect disabled Missourians’ right to integrated living

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Many Missourians with developmental and intellectual disabilities live successfully in the community. Disability advocates emphasize that this is their right under the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

They aim to highlight that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is “revitalizing” its disability-rights enforcement on the 24th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Olmsted decision.

Erin Prangley, policy director for the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities, stated that the 1999 Olmstead decision upheld the “integration mandate” in the ADA. It concluded that the two plaintiffs were discriminated against by being forced to live in an institution.

“Most people, I believe, are still somewhat mystified about the fact that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are, indeed, placed in these institutions,” said Prangley. “They often have very little choice and are frequently placed there by their own relatives.”

Prangley noted that eligible individuals with disabilities living in the community benefit from Medicaid’s Home and Community-Based Services.

Approximately 12,000 Missourians with intellectual and developmental disabilities access these services. This number is among the lowest per hundred thousand residents of the 50 states.

Services provided by HCBS include “habilitative” services, which impart skills necessary for successful community living.

Prangley asserted that not only are most individuals happier living in the community, but they are also often much safer there. “In the community, you interact with friends, neighbors, and your religious community. They can check on you and keep an eye on you,” Prangley explained. “This is in contrast to living in isolation where terrible things can occur, both physically and psychologically.”

Missourian Allen Nelson spent nine years in state institutions. For the past six years, he has resided with a roommate in an apartment, receiving assistance from the support staff at the Easy Living agency.

In the institution, Nelson often faced bullying, leading to bouts of anger and occasional restraints. People now tell him he seems like a completely different individual. “And I said, that’s what I aim to achieve,” Nelson expressed. “I strive to improve, manage my anger, and address the challenges I face. I’m in a much better place now.”

Nelson works part-time at Popeye’s, and his living room wall showcases his artwork. He finds it much easier to engage in his art now, free from the frequent anger he experienced in the institutions.

Missouri Protection and Advocacy Services offer legal support and advocacy for Missourians with disabilities.

