Missouri Secretary of State receives signatures for two initiative petitions

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office received two initiative petitions before the May 8 deadline. Once scanned, signature pages will be submitted to local election authorities for signature verification.

Petition Number Date Signatures Submitted Type of Amendment Number of Boxes Submitted 2022-059 May 8, 2022 Constitutional 731 2022-051 May 8, 2022 Constitutional 192

The secretary of state has two weeks to provide the applicable signature pages to local election authorities for validation. Local election officials must provide the certified number of valid signatures to the secretary of state by July 26, 2022.

The secretary of state will then issue a certificate of sufficiency (noting the minimum number of required signatures has been met) or a certificate of insufficiency (noting that the minimum number of required signatures has not been met) no later than 5 p.m. on August 9, 2022.