Missouri Secretary of State receives signatures for two initiative petitions

State News May 11, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft website
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office received two initiative petitions before the May 8 deadline. Once scanned, signature pages will be submitted to local election authorities for signature verification.

 

Petition Number Date Signatures Submitted Type of Amendment Number of Boxes Submitted
2022-059  May 8, 2022 Constitutional 731
2022-051  May 8, 2022 Constitutional 192

 

The secretary of state has two weeks to provide the applicable signature pages to local election authorities for validation. Local election officials must provide the certified number of valid signatures to the secretary of state by July 26, 2022.

The secretary of state will then issue a certificate of sufficiency (noting the minimum number of required signatures has been met) or a certificate of insufficiency (noting that the minimum number of required signatures has not been met) no later than 5 p.m. on August 9, 2022.

Post Views: 42
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.