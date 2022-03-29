Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Charles “Man Man” Thompson to 45 years in prison. The 35-year-old St. Louis resident pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine; three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death; and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Thompson provided information to one or more members of a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization that existed between 2012 and 2016 while Thompson was incarcerated in Missouri state prison. Thompson, who openly associated with and was a member of a group commonly known as the “Blumeyer,” provided information relating to other “Blumeyer” members of this large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, which was a rival to the “Blumeyer.”

Armed with the information provided by Thompson, one or more members of the rival drug trafficking organization committed acts of violence, including murder, against multiple “Blumeyer” members. Thompson provided the information about his fellow “Blumeyer” members in the hope of becoming a significant drug trafficker within the Saint Louis area upon his release from prison. Thompson also expected to be supplied drugs by the rival drug trafficking organization upon release. Through the rival drug trafficking organization’s killing of “Blumeyer” members, Thompson also expected to have a greater ability to spearhead drug trafficking activities within the Saint Louis area.

As a result of information provided by Thompson to one or more members of the rival drug trafficking organization, multiple acts of violence occurred, including, but not limited to: the shootings of Terrell Beasley on July 1, 2013, and August 8, 2013; the shooting of Anthony Anderson on December 23, 2013; the murders of Robert Parker and Clara Walker on December 29, 2013; the murder of Michail Gridiron on January 21, 2014; and the murder of Dion Stovall on March 5, 2014.

After these acts of violence occurred and Thompson was released from prison, Thompson received controlled substances from the rival drug trafficking organization for Thompson to distribute within the Saint Louis area.

“As the significant sentence makes clear, you don’t have to be the one who pulls the trigger of a firearm to be a murderer. The acts of Charles Thompson directly contributed to the untimely and unnecessary deaths of many victims,” said United States Attorney Sayler Fleming after the sentencing. “I commend the investigative team who worked tirelessly to hold each person involved in these violent acts accountable, including Mr. Thompson. While this sentence will not bring back those we have lost or lessen the impact of their injuries, it should send a clear message that anyone’s involvement in violent crime will be pursued to the fullest extent under the law.”

“DEA investigators and our partners are well aware of the connection between drug trafficking and violence,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Colin Dickey, head of DEA operations in Eastern Missouri. “But this case shows the absolute depravity of drug traffickers, how little regard they have for human life. We will never stop pursuing these criminals because these lives taken mattered to their families. Stopping drug traffickers in their illegal business is a matter of life or death.”

This case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration; Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; the United States Marshals Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

