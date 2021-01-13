Missouri man sentenced to 10-years in prison for meth trafficking, illegal homemade firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Missouri, man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine and possessing a homemade firearm.

Lyle Scott Jennings, 49, of Butler, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner on Tuesday, Jan. 12, to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On Feb. 10, 2020, Jennings pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and to possessing an unregistered firearm.

Jennings was stopped by officers from the Bates County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department on two occasions in June 2018. On the first stop, he was in possession of materials used to manufacture methamphetamine; on the second stop, he was in possession of a homemade firearm. Officers searched his residence and found more methamphetamine.

Jennings admitted that he purchased and distributed methamphetamine on a regular basis. He traded a 1997 Camaro for an ounce of methamphetamine and a 1971 Harley Davidson motorcycle for two ounces of methamphetamine. He gave methamphetamine to others to distribute as well.

Jennings also admitted that he manufactured the homemade firearm, a “slam-fire”-type destructive device made from three pieces of pipe and a wrench handle, in June 2018. The device was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Gregg Coonrod. It was investigated by the Bates County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

