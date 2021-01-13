Grundy County Health Department reports 3 COVID-19 deaths; cases increase by 8 in Grundy and Mercer counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports it received confirmation of three COVID-19-related deaths. That brings the total to 32. It is noted that it may take several weeks to receive an official notice after someone dies. There may be several notifications at once when information is released.

COVID-19 cases increased by six for Grundy County, while active cases decreased by five. The health departments report 964 total cases and 90 active cases. Seven hundred thirty-six cases have been confirmed.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases went up by two in Mercer County, which the health departments noting a total of 143 cases. Probable cases also went up by two for a total of 158. There are 23 active cases and seven COVID-19-related deaths reported for Mercer County.

Related