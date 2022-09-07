Missouri man pleads guilty to two carjackings

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from St. Louis pleaded guilty Tuesday and admitted carjacking two people, including a grandmother who struggled to free her granddaughter as her car was stolen.

Darius Eubanks, 28, pleaded guilty via Zoom in front of U.S. District Stephen R. Clark to two carjacking charges and a charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

As part of his plea, he admitted that on the afternoon of June 27, 2021, he ordered a man out of a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu at gunpoint at a north St. Louis grocery store, and then drove off in the car.

Later in the day, Eubanks crashed into another vehicle at Labadie Avenue and North Sarah Street in north St. Louis. He walked to a nearby market and pistol-whipped a woman who was placing her granddaughter into a 2005 Hyundai Sonata, knocking the woman to the ground. As the woman struggled to get her granddaughter out of the car, Eubanks began driving off.

Less than 30 minutes later, Eubanks was caught by police near his home in the 5000 block of Palm Avenue with a gun and the grandmother’s car keys.

Eubanks is scheduled to be sentenced on December 21.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI.