Missouri man involved in catalytic converter thefts sentenced to 9 months in prison

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a man involved in the theft and sale of 39 catalytic converters to nine months in prison and ordered him to pay restitution of $46,001.

D’Ante Carter, 38, acted as a lookout as another man stole the catalytic converters, which contain trace amounts of precious metals. From January to September of 2020, the pair cut the converters free from vehicles, primarily targeting trucks and vans parked at landscaping companies, other commercial businesses, and an organization that helps those with disabilities. The men sold the converters to a recycling company in Illinois, Carter admitted in his plea agreement.

Carter pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in February.

Another man, Matthew Jennings, 31, was indicted in April on the same charge and has pleaded not guilty. His case is pending.

The FBI and the St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Creve Coeur, Bridgeton, Maryland Heights, O’Fallon, Missouri, and Webster Groves police departments investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware prosecuted the case.