Audio: Missouri is the only known state not yet distributing federal COVID-19 funds to K-12 schools

The School Superintendents Association says Missouri is the only known state in the nation that has not authorized the distribution of federal coronavirus funds designated for schools.

Sasha Pudelski, director of Advocacy for the national organization, says the Missouri Legislature has not yet allowed the state Department of Education to dole out the nearly two-billion dollars in funding. She says the funding could transform the public education system and beyond.

Missouri has until March 24 to approve the funding for distribution. Schools would have until September 2024 to use the funds. If the state does not approve the funding for distribution by March 24, the money will be doled out to other states for use instead.

Pudelski says the legislature has been authorized since at least last October to give DESE the blessing to distribute the funds to schools.

