Missouri Education Department proposes $8.5 billion FY2022 budget

State News September 15, 2020September 15, 2020 KTTN News
The Missouri Board of Education has voted today in favor of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) $8.5 billion proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning next July. The plan is a slim increase over the current budget year – about $26.8 million.

“FY22 almost certainly will be a challenging revenue year, given the impact that COVID-19 has had on our overall economy,” says Deputy Commissioner Kari Monsees. “We are presenting a fairly lean budget proposal, to say the least.”

Here are some budget items with proposed increases:
•$3.56 billion in state aid to Missouri’s K-12 public schools – a roughly $8.5 million boost over the current year
•$215 million for early childhood special education initiatives – an $8.4 million increase
•$2 million to provide additional parent education and developmental screenings for young children
•$1.36 million to incentivize continuous improvement of districts and charter schools
•$200,000 Grow Your Own Start-up grant to shape some high school students into future teachers

Here are some budget items that would remain the same under the plan:
•School nutrition programs – $321 million
•School bus transportation funding – nearly $94 million
•Sheltered workshops to employ individuals with disabilities – $26 million
•Early childhood development efforts through the Parents As Teachers – about $21 million
•Virtual education – $589,000
•School safety training grants – $300,000

The budget outline heads to Gov. Mike Parson’s office for consideration. To view the proposed fiscal plan, click here.

