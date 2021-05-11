Missouri contractor charged with fraud in Jackson and Clay counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Missouri Attorney General’s office has filed charges in Jackson and Clay Counties against Kristofer Bain, 40, for allegedly defrauding consumers in connection with his business, Telos Contracting LLC.

According to the allegations, Bain promised to renovate a consumer’s home in Jackson County in exchange for large advance payments. After taking several payments from the consumer, Bain allegedly only provided demolition work, much of which was not wanted nor requested by the consumer, and then abandoned the project after it was clear the consumer would not make any additional payments. The charges further allege that Bain promised to construct a two-story addition to a consumer’s Clay County home in exchange for large advance payments before abandoning the project without constructing the home addition. The consumers’ aggregate loss totals $164,500.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Steven Reed and Wade Schilling. Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at this link.

Related