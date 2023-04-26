Missouri Attorney General obtains Franklin County rape conviction against John Swearinger

“As a former prosecutor, I’m personally familiar with what it takes to put away the most heinous of criminals, and I commend the tireless efforts of my Public Safety section to protect Missourians across the state.”

“As Attorney General, one of my biggest priorities is deploying my office’s resources to support Missouri counties in obtaining justice for victims,”

Swearinger sexually assaulted his victim in May 2017 at the Meramec State Park Cabins during what was supposed to be a weekend of celebration. Acting as one of the chaperones, the defendant crawled into bed with the victim and began raping her while she slept.

The Attorney General’s Office was appointed to prosecute the Swearinger case after a conflict arose for the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Kelly Snyder and Jeffery Suddy, with assistance from investigator Tiffany Lindewirth and victim advocate Carrie Boessen.

The Honorable Craig Hellmann presided over the trial, and formal sentencing is scheduled for May 17, 2023.