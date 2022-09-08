Minnesota man faces two charges in Harrison County after cutting an individual with a folding saw

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Minnesota man has been charged in Harrison County with two felonies after allegedly cutting another man with a foldable hand saw.

Twenty-two-year-old Baley James Turner of Crosby, Minnesota was charged with first-degree assault or an attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim and armed criminal action. A warrant was served on September 7th and Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Turner of cutting Jason Ward on the right forearm with the foldable handsaw on August 25th. Turner allegedly ran from the scene while first aid was administered.

Ward was taken to the Harrison County Community Hospital and then taken by medical helicopter to the Truman Medical Center due to his injuries.

Turner pleaded guilty in Harrison County Circuit Court on August 25th to felony third-degree assault. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and given credit for time served.

A probable cause affidavit for that case accused Turner of arguing with Terry Vangundy about a TV remote at the Harrison County Jail on July 12th and striking him in the face. The two men reportedly started striking and shoving each other and were separated. However, Turner allegedly advanced and struck Vangundy in the head again.