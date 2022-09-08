Chillicothe Experimental Aircraft Association to hold annual fly-in

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 will hold the 27th Annual Fly-In/Drive-In as a fundraiser next month. The event at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport October 1st will include a pancake breakfast and Young Eagle flights.

Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee will be available from 7 o’clock to 10:30 that morning. The cost will be $7 for adults, $4 for children six to 12 years old, and free for children five and younger.

The Young Eagle flights for youth ages eight to 17 will be from 8 o’clock to noon. The flights will be dependent on weather, and a parent or legal guardian must be present. Donations will be accepted for the EAA’s Youth Education Fund.

The Experimental Aircraft Association launched the Young Eagles Program in 1992. Since that time, more than 2.3 million children worldwide have taken their first airplane ride through the program. Local pilots have flown more than 3,000 Young Eagles.

The Chillicothe Chapter is also accepting applications for its 18th Learn to Fly Scholarship. The chapter reports that most of those selected to receive the scholarship have gone on to receive their private pilot’s license.

The EAA launched its Air Academy in the early 2000s due to a donation from a benefactor. The academy is a series of week-long camps designed to introduce youth ages 12 to 18 to the aviation world. The academy includes hands-on activities and staying at the EAA Air Academy Lodge of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The Chillicothe EAA Chapter sent its 21st and 22nd young adults to Air Venture in July.

The EAA is a 501(c)3 and can provide a receipt for tax purposes if requested. Donations can be sent to Cathie Hamilton, Treasurer, EAA 944, 510 11th Street, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Anyone who is interested in getting a pilot’s license or anyone who is interested in attending the Advanced Air Academy for youth ages 16 to 18 next July is asked to email [email protected]