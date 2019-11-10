Maysville man charged with murder pleads guilty to sex offender charge

A Maysville man charged with the felonies of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of guilty on another charge on Friday.

Kenneth Wykert pleaded guilty in Caldwell County to misdemeanor attempted failure to register as a sex offender. A sentencing assessment report was waived, he was afforded allocution, and he was sentenced to 10 months in the Caldwell County Jail.

A change of venue was sustained in DeKalb County in August on the sex offender case, and it was transferred to Caldwell County.

Wykert’s case on the murder and abandonment of corpse charges were transferred to Nodaway County from DeKalb County in late October, and a jury trial is scheduled to start March 30th.

Wykert has been identified as the boyfriend of Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing June 5th and whose remains were found June 26th.

