Marceline man facing multiple felony sexual abuse charges

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Marceline man faces multiple counts of felony sexual abuse in Linn County.

Online court information shows 45-year-old Michael Thomas Gulley has been charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse involving a victim less than 14 years of age, stemming from January 2018 to July 2019. He has also been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, stemming from January 2020 to February 2021.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. Gulley is to have a home plan approved by the court and is to have ankle monitoring activated prior to release from jail. He is not to have contact with anyone younger than 18. He is also not to have contact with the alleged victim or his or her family or entry onto any premises they reside, work, or go to school.

The court ordered the probable cause statement to be kept confidential to protect the victim’s rights.

Related