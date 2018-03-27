Marceline business owner recognized

State Representatives Rusty Black of Chillicothe and Tim Remole of Excello honored a longtime Marceline business owner.

Albert Yocom of Yocom Jewelry was honored for his service to his company and his community. He retired after nearly 39-years of work in the jewelry industry.

Yocom has served as a past president of the Marceline Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, and the Tri-County Shrine Club. He is a former Marceline City Council member, vice president of Downtown Marceline, and past Master of Marceline Lodge 481.

Yocom serves as a Deacon at the Marceline Bethany Baptist Church.

