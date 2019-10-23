Man who threatened to kill his family and deputy denied bond amendment in Livingston County

Oral arguments for the bond amendment were heard, considered, and denied in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a Richmond man accused of resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement in September.

The court certified 40-year-old Joseph Anderson’s case to Division One for arraignment November 5, 2019, at 9 am. He had been charged with felony first-degree harassment for allegedly threatening to kill a deputy and his family.

Misdemeanor charges were dismissed for Anderson of first-degree sexual misconduct—first offense; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; and fourth-degree assault—special victims.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported Anderson fled from Deputy Jay Shirley in a vehicle before stopping in the west part of Chillicothe, physically resisted during the arrest, urinated in the Chillicothe Police Department and K-9 patrol vehicle, spit on one or more deputy sheriffs, and made vulgar comments.

