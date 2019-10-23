North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approves purchase for Allied Health Skills Lab

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved purchases for Allied Health Skills Lab equipment and a club car golf cart on Tuesday evening.

The SimCapture Pro system from Laerdal of Wappingers Falls, New York for $52,323.77 will be used to enhance student learning in the Allied Health Skills Lab and replace similar 10-year-old equipment original to the Cross Hall building and lab. The NCMC Foundation has agreed to contribute $30,495 toward the purchase, which includes hardware, software, and video equipment. The remaining amount will utilize state Enhancement Grant reimbursement funding and budgeting NCMC funds.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver’s 2016 Precedent Model Club Car golf cart will be purchased for $4,750 and trailer for $500 with funds from the Marketing Department’s operating budget. The cart is to be used for visiting donors and guests, campus tours, and local and regional parades as a marketing tool and rolling billboard.

Marketing Director and Head Men’s Golf Coach Craig Sager said in a letter to the board that he believed the asking price was fair and below market value. The purchase of a golf cart had been discussed for two or three years and included the prices of several comparable carts.

The board approved several Green Hills Head Start items, including the new five-year grant application for the fiscal year 2020 for $2,320,519 in federal funds and $580,130 in non-federal resources.

The application allows for 227 federally-funded enrollment slots in the first year. Twenty-seven are designated for Early Head Start home-based services, and 200 slots are designated for preschool Head Start centers and home-based services. Head Start Director Sue Ewigman said more spots would be added for Early Head Start in the second year. The five-year grant must be submitted by November 1st.

The annual Training/Technical Assistance Plan for Head Start was approved, which outlines the training and technical support needed to meet the goals and objectives outlined in the new five-year grant. Also approved was the Head Start Self-Assessment Plan, which involves goals and objectives, assessing progress toward goals, and determining the appropriateness of goals and objectives. The self-assessment results are an integral component of the strategic planning process and development of the fiscal year 2020 grant application.

The board of trustees approved the employment of Michael O’Haver of Green City as an adjunct instructor for business courses beginning in the summer of 2020 primarily at the North Belt Center. Taylor Lewis of Chillicothe was approved as a part-time clinical adjunct instructor at the current clinical rate.

The November and December NCMC Board of Trustees meeting dates were moved to avoid holiday conflicts. It was originally recommended the November meeting be November 21st, but Klaver said the NCMC Foundation would hold its quarterly meeting that day. The board approved the meetings to be held on the evenings of November 19th at 5 o’clock and December 19th at 5:30.

North Central Missouri College received a “glowing report” from an auditor on campus last week, according to Vice President for Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley who told the Board of Trustees that the only finding reported involved intercession dates and deferment of student loans. President Doctor Lenny Klaver called the auditor’s report “very positive.”

Alley reported the cohort default rate for NCMC increased from 13.8 to 14.3% for 2016, which is the most recent information available. Fifty-three students defaulted, compared to 61 previously. Tuition waivers for 2019-2020 to date total $15,431 and $11,069 remains for the budgeted amount. Alley noted the waivers are about where they were last year.

The number of students participating in Orientation, Advising, and Registration is down 39 from last year. A booth will be set up in Geyer Hall today (Wednesday) in conjunction with an advising promotion. A FAFSA Frenzy will be held at NCMC November 4th and 5th for area students.

Approximately 60 individuals attended the showing of the movie Deej. Dean of

Instruction Mitch Holder reported core schedules are being prepared for semesters and intercessions. Students can begin registering for classes in November.

A Higher Learning Commission representative visited the North Belt Campus and Maryville campus, and Holder noted indications are the visits went smoothly.

Green Hills Head Start Director Sue Ewigman reported changes have been made to the Policy Council schedule because there must be a quorum to vote. Parents indicated they would like to call in or use Zoom video, and 1 o’clock works best time-wise for them. Head Start met its funded enrollment for September.

Footings have been poured for the new Trenton location.

Klaver reported he visited a school/convent building on nine and a half acres in Savannah, but it would not be good to convert into classrooms although car dealership and boot outlet buildings have not yet been sold.

He attended a joint meeting of the Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center boards where a Saint Luke’s representative from Kansas City gave a presentation about community health. Klaver described the presentation at “eyeopening,” and said it was “like two different worlds” when comparing Grundy County to Johnson County, Kansas. He wants the presenter to come to NCMC in the spring.

Klaver said the 10-year anniversary of Cross Hall will be celebrated on Thursday afternoon, October 24, 2019, from 3 to 5 o’clock, the Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremony will be in the evening at 6 o’clock, and the next Foreign Film Club meeting will be at 6:30.

The Bright Futures Trenton Breakfast and annual update will be Friday morning at 6:45. Ten legislators and representatives are scheduled so far for NCMC’s annual legislative forum in Cross Hall on November 18th.

Members of the NCMC Business Club gave a presentation about the college’s Business Department. Katie Adkison said the club goes on field trips to get an insight into what businesses are like and what they do. Some of the field trips have included Arrowhead Stadium, Shatto Dairy, and Missouri Star Quilt Company. Business Management instructor Sarah Bird said several students applied for Arrowhead Stadium scholarships.

Shiann Campbell said the Business Club holds a food drive each semester, and the food collected goes to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter and Community Food Pantry of Grundy County. The club also has a clothes closet and campus cupboard on campus for college students. The campus cupboard includes medicine and toiletries.

Justin Pribyl said he feels “well prepared” for transferring to Northwest Missouri State University after he graduates from NCMC in December.

Bird showed an advertisement for NCMC Business Technology.

In a closed session, a one-year extension was approved for the lease agreement for the North Belt Center of Country Club. Board Secretary Vicki Weaver reports the new lease expiration date will be October 31st, 2020.

