Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon.

Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.

Miller reportedly had been staying with family members at the residence for about a month.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports no foul play is suspected.

